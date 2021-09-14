Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 25,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

