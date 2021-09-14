Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Trading Down 0.6%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 8,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 161,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURCU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,210,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,553,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.