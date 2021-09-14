Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Tops $15.71 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $182,161.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00334154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00143443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00813847 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.