Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ACB stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.