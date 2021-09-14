Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACB stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

