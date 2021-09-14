Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

