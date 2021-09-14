Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 156,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 36,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.