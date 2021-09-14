Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Autohome by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Autohome by 81.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 24,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

