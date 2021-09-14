Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $348,340.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $348,340.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,450.09 or 0.99767980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.46 or 0.07204879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00936137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

