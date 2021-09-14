AutoZone (AZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $29.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,553.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,592.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,474.27. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

