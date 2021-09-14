Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Auxly Cannabis Group shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,630,684 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLY. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

