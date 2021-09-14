Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AVACF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

