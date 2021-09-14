Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $743.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $735.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $693.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

