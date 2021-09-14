Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

