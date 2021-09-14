Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,846.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,714.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,422.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

