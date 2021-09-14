Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 256,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $645.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.30. The company has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

