Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 767 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $254.11 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,356 shares of company stock valued at $189,188,797 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

