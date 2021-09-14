Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Sells $40,650.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 11,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

