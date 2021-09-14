Aviva PLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 292.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $261.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.16 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.