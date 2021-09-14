Aviva PLC Acquires 176,403 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,403 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 188,444 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

