Aviva PLC Acquires 3,464 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,335.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

