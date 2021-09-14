Aviva PLC Acquires 486 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

