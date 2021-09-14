Aviva PLC Acquires 676 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,722.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.33 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

