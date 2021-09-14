Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

