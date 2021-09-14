Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $695,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,331.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

