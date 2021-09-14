Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

