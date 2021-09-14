Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 139.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 714.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 432,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 379,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.