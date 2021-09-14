Aviva PLC Buys 22,183 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,570 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.