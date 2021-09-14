Aviva PLC Buys 2,910 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

