Aviva PLC Buys 45,031 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

