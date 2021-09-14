Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

