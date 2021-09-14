Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,994 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Masco worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

