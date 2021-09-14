Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

