Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $50,197,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.