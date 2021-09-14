Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

