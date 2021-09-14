Aviva PLC Grows Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.80% of MakeMyTrip worth $25,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,438,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after buying an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $21,315,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

