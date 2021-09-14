Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,600 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $419.72 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

