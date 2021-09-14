Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,089,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.