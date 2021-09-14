Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of CM opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.