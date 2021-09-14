Aviva PLC Has $17.91 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.