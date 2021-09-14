Aviva PLC Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

