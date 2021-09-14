Aviva PLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

