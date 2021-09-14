Aviva PLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 130,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

