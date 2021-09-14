Aviva PLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

