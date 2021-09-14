Aviva PLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $20,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.