Aviva PLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.