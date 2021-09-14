Aviva PLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,994 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Masco worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

