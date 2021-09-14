Aviva PLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after buying an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

