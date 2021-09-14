Aviva PLC Has $23.86 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Crown worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

