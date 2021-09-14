Aviva PLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,722.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,562.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.33 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

