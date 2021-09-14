Aviva PLC Has $25.15 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.